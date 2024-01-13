Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Up 41.3% in December

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.09. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

