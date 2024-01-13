Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 12,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,557. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.