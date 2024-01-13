C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,754,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.99.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,483,470 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 578,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 999,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 638,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

