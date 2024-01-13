Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Down 32.9% in December

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CACO remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Friday. 28,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,953. Caravelle International Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caravelle International Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caravelle International Group stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.56% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

