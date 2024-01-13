Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 207 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,943. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $105.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

