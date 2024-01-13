Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carver Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 5.2 %
CARV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.29.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.