Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

CARV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

