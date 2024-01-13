CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 916,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.4 days.

CCL Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CCDBF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.