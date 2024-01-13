CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 916,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.4 days.
CCL Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CCDBF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.
CCL Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.