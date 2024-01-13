Celestia (TIA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $467.00 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Celestia has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $467.00 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $18.41 or 0.00043206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,016,219,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,262,706 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,015,999,999.999943 with 157,043,527.749943 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 16.54096735 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $432,466,193.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

