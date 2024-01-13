Centrifuge Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $40.75 million and $698,167.87 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 522,650,524 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 522,461,200 with 465,830,192 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.64317176 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $830,444.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

