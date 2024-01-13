China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the December 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSGEF remained flat at 0.41 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.42. China Suntien Green Energy has a 1 year low of 0.37 and a 1 year high of 0.41.

About China Suntien Green Energy

Featured Stories

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

