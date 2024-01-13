Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in December

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 995,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.9 days.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of CHRRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,230. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.
About Chorus Aviation
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.