Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in December

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 995,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.9 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHRRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,230. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

