Cindicator (CND) Market Capitalization Tops $3.92 Million

Cindicator (CND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $459.48 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

