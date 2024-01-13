Comparing Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) and Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) and Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Casella Waste Systems and Clean TeQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 0 3 1 3.25 Clean TeQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Clean TeQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.3% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Clean TeQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 3.03% 7.07% 2.76% Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Clean TeQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $1.09 billion 4.57 $53.08 million $0.64 133.78 Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Clean TeQ.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Clean TeQ on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. As of January 31, 2023, the company owns and operates 49 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 26 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses. The Metals segment provides Clean-iX resin technology for the extraction and purification of a range of resources, including base and precious metals, as well as radioactive elements, such as uranium. This segment is also involved in the development of the Sunrise project in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Notting Hill, Australia.

