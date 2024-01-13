Comparing Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cell MedX and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cell MedX and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cell MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biotricity has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,076.47%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Cell MedX.

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Cell MedX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cell MedX and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -7.41 Biotricity $11.11 million 0.79 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.64

Cell MedX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biotricity. Cell MedX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biotricity beats Cell MedX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual. The company also develops eBalance Home and eBalance Pro System for temporary relief of shoulder, waist, back, neck, arms, and legs. The company was formerly known as Sports Asylum, Inc. and changed its name to Cell MedX Corp. in September 2014. Cell MedX Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

