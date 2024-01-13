Comparing Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Dividends

Profitability

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 20.60% 9.30% 1.03% Southside Bancshares 25.54% 13.13% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $386.99 million 2.27 $125.21 million $2.40 9.47 Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 3.09 $105.02 million $3.11 9.65

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking. It also provides retirement accounts, consumers and cash management services for business clients, including treasury direct, automated clearing house, remote deposit capture, and digital invoicing. In addition, the company offers consumer and commercial business loans, including lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity and bridge loans, and other personal loans; commercial loans secured by collateral, such as business assets comprising accounts receivable, inventory and equipment, and mortgages filed on commercial and residential real estate, as well as cash balances and marketable securities. Further, it provides real estate loans, which includes loans secured by first liens on completed commercial properties, including multi-family properties, to purchase or refinance properties; residential mortgages, such as loans secured by first liens on 1-4 family and condominium; and cooperative residential real estate loans. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

