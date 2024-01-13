Conflux Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $669.89 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,960,798,319 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,308,028 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,960,540,951.38 with 3,648,040,939.19 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18198572 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $50,428,307.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

