Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Corbion Stock Performance

Corbion stock remained flat at $20.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. Corbion has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.

