Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Country Garden Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 1,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.
Country Garden Company Profile
