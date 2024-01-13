Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Country Garden Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 1,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

