Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CRYBF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 71,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

