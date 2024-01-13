Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CRYBF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 71,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Social Media
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.