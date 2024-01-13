CyberDragon Gold Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $25,347.89 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

