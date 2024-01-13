Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 0.7 %

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 3,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

