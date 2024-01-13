Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 752.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $27.93 during trading on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.