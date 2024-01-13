Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 752.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $27.93 during trading on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

