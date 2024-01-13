Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,968. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

See Also

