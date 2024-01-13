Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 477,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Danone Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 215,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Get Danone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DANOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danone from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Danone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.