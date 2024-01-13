Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,279. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

