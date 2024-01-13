Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,279. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
