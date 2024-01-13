Decred Hits Market Cap of $252.85 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $16.02 or 0.00037501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $252.85 million and $1.20 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00134438 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023829 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004373 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002269 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,780,965 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

