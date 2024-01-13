Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance
Shares of DMEHF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is 0.32. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52-week low of 0.22 and a 52-week high of 2.28.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
