Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DMEHF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is 0.32. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52-week low of 0.22 and a 52-week high of 2.28.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

