dForce USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $972.50 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $972.50 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00167431 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00015496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009487 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,235,672 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98783496 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,802.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

