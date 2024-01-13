DigiByte Reaches Market Cap of $141.24 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $141.24 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,672.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00167104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.60 or 0.00594297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00064374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00363641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00206520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,760,554,360 coins and its circulating supply is 16,760,554,723 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

