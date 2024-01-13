Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Diploma Price Performance

Shares of DPLMF stock remained flat at $42.25 during trading hours on Friday. Diploma has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

