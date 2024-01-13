Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Diploma Price Performance
Shares of DPLMF stock remained flat at $42.25 during trading hours on Friday. Diploma has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25.
About Diploma
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diploma
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.