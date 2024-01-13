Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 1,118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.8 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DLMAF remained flat at $72.68 during trading on Friday. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

