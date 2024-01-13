Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 1,118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.8 days.
Dollarama Stock Performance
DLMAF remained flat at $72.68 during trading on Friday. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $74.44.
Dollarama Company Profile
