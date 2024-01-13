Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

