Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
