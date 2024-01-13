Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 187.5% in December

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,240. Dunxin Financial has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $9.00.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

