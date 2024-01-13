dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 8,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

dynaCERT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.