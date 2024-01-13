dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 8,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
dynaCERT Company Profile
