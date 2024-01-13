Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the December 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.71. 84,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,863. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

