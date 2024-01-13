Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the December 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EFT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.71. 84,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,863. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
