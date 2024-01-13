Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELBM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Electra Battery Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. 89,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Electra Battery Materials has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electra Battery Materials ( NASDAQ:ELBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELBM

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.