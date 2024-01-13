Enegra (EGX) Price Tops $200.67 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $200.67 or 0.00467280 BTC on exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion and approximately $788,659.15 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.7770967 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $797,215.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

