Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Entain Price Performance

About Entain

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 42,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,684. Entain has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.



Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

