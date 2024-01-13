ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and $764.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.56 or 0.99923027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011464 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.50 or 0.00245436 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

