Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 172.5% in December

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the December 15th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,258.3 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $24.20 during trading hours on Friday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

About Essity AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.