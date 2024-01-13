Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 172.5% in December

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the December 15th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,258.3 days.
Essity AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $24.20 during trading hours on Friday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.
About Essity AB (publ)
