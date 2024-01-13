Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in December

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

