Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in December

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.
Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Evertz Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.