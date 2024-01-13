FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FDDMF stock remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Friday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged. FDM Group has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

