Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Up 210.4% in December

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 210.4% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMN remained flat at $11.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,938 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $446,220.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,438,952 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,449.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,938 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $446,220.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,438,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,449.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 160,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,794 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMN. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 446,787 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 79.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.