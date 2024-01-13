Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Up 210.4% in December

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 210.4% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FMN remained flat at $11.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $11.39.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.
Insider Activity at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMN. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 446,787 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 79.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period.
About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.