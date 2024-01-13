Fei USD Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $196,844.28 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,742.71 or 0.99959072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00249410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011468 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,932,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,673,482 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,932,149.81255436 with 13,673,482.42979208 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96901895 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $280,187.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

