Financial Review: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Arena and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Global Arena alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceNow 0 2 28 0 2.93

ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $624.29, suggesting a potential downside of 14.38%. Given ServiceNow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Global Arena.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

87.1% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Global Arena has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -258.83% N/A -267.20% ServiceNow 18.72% 12.25% 5.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Arena and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $700,000.00 0.69 -$1.71 million N/A N/A ServiceNow $7.25 billion 20.63 $325.00 million $7.72 94.45

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Global Arena on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

(Get Free Report)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace suite products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; Automation Engine enables application to extend workflows; platform privacy and security product; procurement operations management suite; and professional and customer support services. The company serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.