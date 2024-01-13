Financial Survey: Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV – Get Free Report) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Network Alliance Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail 0 1 0 0 2.00

Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Alpha Network Alliance Ventures.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Network Alliance Ventures N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 0.68% -1.67% -0.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.5% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Network Alliance Ventures N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -13.79 Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.03 -$2.59 billion $0.20 4.26

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Alpha Network Alliance Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Network Alliance Ventures

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the marketing and sale of food supplements and vitamins under the WellnessPro brand name. The company sells its products through anavexchange.com, an online marketplace. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

