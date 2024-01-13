Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 2.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

