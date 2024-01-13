GateToken Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3% against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $483.83 million and $1.65 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00011452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018777 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.56 or 0.99923027 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00244328 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,149,398 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,149,357.0813009 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.99797697 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,002,734.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

