Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXTG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,298. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.