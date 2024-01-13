Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 223.6% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

HBRIY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.75. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 400 ($5.10) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.